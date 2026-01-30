Gasly first active F1 driver to invest in a MotoGP team with KTM Tech3 stake

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pierre Gasly is the first active F1 driver to invest in a MotoGP team.

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly is part of the Guenther Steiner-led consortium that has acquired full ownership of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, IKON Capital and Steiner announced on Friday.

Gasly is the first active F1 driver to invest in a MotoGP team.

Former Haas F1 team principal Steiner is the CEO of the KTM Tech3 team, with Richard Coleman serving as the team principal.

Gasly was announced as an investor along with US-based investors David Blitzer and Main Street Advisors.

Frenchman Gasly, who drives for Alpine, said he has invested in the MotoGP team alongside the SLAM fund.

“I have a strong conviction in the strength of the Tech3 brand and the long-term growth of the MotoGP sport ... I look forward to contributing to further elevating the team’s profile,” Gasly said in a statement.

The 2026 season of MotoGP will kick off on March 1 in Thailand.

Reuters