Kaellenius says details of EU’s relaxed EV targets could negate benefits

The fine print of the EU’s relaxed targets in the shift to electric cars risks cancelling out the intended benefits, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday.

The European Commission made public proposals in December that reverse an effective ban on sales of new internal combustion engine cars from 2035, bowing to pressure from Germany, Italy and major carmakers including Mercedes.

“The door has been opened slightly for now,” Mercedes CEO Ola Kaellenius said in Stuttgart ahead of the launch of the premium carmaker’s revamped S-class series, with which it hopes to regain momentum after a difficult 2025.

However, the restrictions could cancel out the benefits, Kaellenius, who also serves as president of the Acea European automotive association, told reporters.

Carmakers will be able to sell plug-in hybrids and range extenders beyond an initial cut-off date of 2035, while making up the CO² reduction shortfall with lower-carbon steel and the use of more sustainable fuels.

The plan, which requires EU member states’ approval, also foresees binding electrification targets for corporate fleets based on GDP per capita.

“There is a great risk the market will shrink on the way there,” Kaellenius said.

Reuters