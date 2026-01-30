New Ford Transit Extra Long Wheelbase model arrives in Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford has bolstered its local Transit van line-up with the introduction of a new Extra Long Wheelbase (ELWB) derivative.

Positioned above the Transit Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant, the Transit ELWB shares the same wheelbase (3,750mm) and body width (2,059mm) but is longer overall, measuring 6,785mm compared to the LWB’s 5,981mm.

Both versions have the same kerbside sliding door width of 1,300mm, while the rear cargo door opening is taller on the ELWB at 1,987mm, versus 1,748mm on the LWB. The kerbside sliding door and rear cargo doors open up to 180º to facilitate easier loading.

The Transit ELWB also offers significantly greater load-carrying capability, with up to 15.1 cubic metres of load volume, compared to 13 cubic metres in the Transit LWB. Gross payload capacity increases to 2,270kg from 1,325kg, while load length extends to more than four metres, versus three metres in the LWB derivative.

Sliding side doors offer easy cargo loading. (Ford)

The Transit ELWB features dual 16-inch 195/75 rear steel wheels on each side, while the LWB runs on single 16-inch 235/65 steel wheels all round. Maximum braked towing capacity for the ELWB is rated at 3,500kg, compared to 2,800kg for the LWB, with both derivatives offering an unbraked towing capacity of 750kg.

Standard load compartment features include a full rear trim board, a moulded load floor liner, 12 load-floor tie-down hooks, and load space lighting. An extra heavy-duty battery, which extends load bay lighting when the vehicle is stationary, is available as an option.

Powering the Transit ELWB is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 121kW and 390Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, with Normal, Eco and Slippery drive modes available. Ford claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 9.3l/100km, while a 20l AdBlue tank helps reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The Transit ELWB offers up to 15.1 cubic metres of load volume. (Ford)

Despite its work-focused brief, the Transit ELWB comes standard with a range of comfort and connectivity features.

These include Ford’s SYNC4 infotainment system with a 12-inch touchscreen, smartphone mirroring, conversational voice recognition and cloud-based connectivity. Additional features include multiple cupholders, a driver’s armrest and a multifunction steering wheel.

The FordPass app connects via the vehicle’s 5G embedded modem, enabling remote lock and unlock, vehicle location, health alerts, status updates, an intelligent oil life monitor and enhanced connectivity settings.

A large 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system anchors the cabin. A digital instrument cluster is also standard. (Ford)

Standard safety equipment includes a driver airbag, three-point safety belts for the driver and passenger, electronic stability control with traction control, hill launch assist, rollover mitigation, ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution and emergency brake assist, as well as tyre pressure monitoring.

The Transit ELWB is sold with Ford’s additional driver assistance package as standard, incorporating collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane change warning and assist, front and rear parking sensors, reverse brake assist and a 360º camera system. Security features include an alarm system, factory-fitted immobiliser, remote central locking with two-stage unlocking, and drive-away locking with crash unlocking.

The Ford Transit ELWB is priced at R1,062,000. This includes a six-year/90,000km Ford Optional Service Plan, a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance, and a two-year/unlimited distance over-the-counter parts and service parts warranty.