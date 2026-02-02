Ford, Xiaomi held EV partnership talks, FT says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford said in December last year it would take a $19.5bn (R315,784,768,650) write down and scrap several EV models.

Ford has held talks with electric vehicle maker Xiaomi about forming a joint venture to manufacture EVs in the US, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Ford spokesperson denied the FT report, calling it “completely false” in an X post. A Xiaomi spokesperson also dismissed the report.

“Xiaomi does not sell its products and services in the US and is not negotiating to do so,” said the Xiaomi spokesperson.

Some major US carmakers and lawmakers are concerned about Chinese government-backed automakers and battery manufacturers gaining entry to the US to open manufacturing plants, arguing the industry’s future is at stake.

Last week, the Republican chair of a US House committee sent a letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley asking whether the automaker plans to form a joint venture with Chinese carmaker BYD, and warning about potential risks.

“China has shown in recent months it will weaponise the auto supply chain. This is a serious vulnerability and it would only get worse if Ford enters into a new partnership with BYD,” Representative John Moolenaar said in the letter sent on Wednesday.

Moolenaar also raised concerns about the automaker’s plans to build a $3bn (R48,596,547,900) data centre making batteries with technology from Chinese company CATL.

North American carmakers have scaled back their costly EV push after struggling to keep pace with Chinese rivals, losing out on tax credits and pivoting toward cheaper models and hybrids instead.

Reuters