These were SA’s best selling cars as January continues strong momentum

The Toyota Hilux retained its spot as South Africa's most popular vehicle.

After hitting their highest levels in a decade in 2025, South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued their strong momentum into the new year.

Domestic sales in January recorded 50,073 units, a gain of 7.5% compared to January 2025, according to figures released by automotive umbrella body Naamsa on Monday.

Performance was driven by interest rate cuts, low vehicle inflation and an influx of affordable imports.

In January the best growth was in the light commercial vehicle segment, which increased 11% to 10,996 units compared to the same month last year, while passenger cars increased 7.1% to 37,190 units.

Naamsa noted that light commercial vehicle demand tracked broader conditions in the goods-producing sectors of the economy, which remain constrained but show signs of gradual stabilisation.

In January, Toyota continued its market dominance with 11,786 new vehicle sales, followed by Suzuki Auto (6,410), Volkswagen Group (4,774), Hyundai Automotive (3,048), Ford (2,678), GWM (2,521), Chery (2,258), Kia (1,888), Mahindra (1,671), and Isuzu (1,606) rounding out the top 10.

The Toyota Hilux retained its spot as the country’s most popular vehicle, with the rival Ford Ranger bakkie in second place. After being second to the Hilux in December, the Toyota Corolla Cross fell to 17th place in January, with the VW Polo Vivo taking its place as South Africa’s best-selling passenger car.

However, there were strong performances for the Toyota Vitz, Starlet, Starlet Cross and Rumion.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro was the fifth best-selling vehicle, while other strong performers from China were the Haval Jolion (10th) and Omoda C5 (16th).

Sales in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments reflected weak performance in January 2026. Medium commercial vehicle sales at 542 units represented a 5.9% year-on-year decline, while heavy trucks fell 4.3% to 1,345 units.

Export sales increased 0.6% to 24,568 units last month, supported by currency stability and easing imported input cost pressures. However, Naamsa cautioned that the export outlook is shaped by heightened protectionism across several of South Africa’s key export markets.

“The proliferation of trade-restrictive measures and evolving industrial policies in advanced economies continue to test South Africa’s automotive export competitiveness and market access conditions,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“Furthermore, deepening trade and industrial arrangements between Western and Eastern economies — including preferential trade agreements, regional content rules and strategic supply chain realignments — are expected to pose upward risks to South Africa’s vehicle export competitiveness and market share in certain traditional export destinations.

“These developments underscore the growing importance of cost competitiveness and policy certainty in sustaining South Africa’s export performance over the medium to long term.”

Naamsa said the new vehicle market continues to benefit from an improved inflation and monetary policy environment, with long-term inflation expectations at multiyear lows.

“The SA Reserve Bank has reiterated its objective of achieving a permanent inflation settlement at 3% by 2026, providing a critical anchor for pricing, investment and long-term financing decisions. Although the monetary policy committee maintained the repo rate at 6.75%, the split decision signalled growing confidence that the easing cycle has been delayed rather than derailed,” said Mabasa.

Naamsa said a 25-basis point interest rate cut is expected in March, with a potential terminal rate of about 6.25% by year-end, which will continue to support improved affordability and buyer sentiment in the new vehicle market.

In addition, the rand’s appreciation to multiyear best levels against the US dollar has reduced imported inflation pressures and contributed to moderating new vehicle price increases.

Naamsa said the local automotive industry eagerly awaits a review of South Africa’s automotive policy framework, which is crucial for the sector’s long-term competitiveness.

The automotive industry has asked for targeted policy adjustments to support domestic manufacturing following the January 27 parliamentary sitting where deputy trade minister Zuko Godlimpi told the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition that the government was considering imposing anti-dumping duties on Chinese and Indian cars to help protect local car and component manufacturers.

Responding to Godlimpi’s comments, Naamsa president Peter van Binsbergen, also CEO of BMW South Africa, said the industry was looking for a fine-tuning of all the levers within APDP (Automotive Production Development Programme) and not only one big hammer, warning that raising the duty on imported vehicles to 50% could dramatically affect vehicle affordability.

