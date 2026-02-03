Motoring

Campaign group warns EU plans may curb EV sales after 2035

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Car manufacturers will need to meet tight emissions limits for their activities to be classed as a sustainable investment under proposed EU rules, which the car industry said could undermine investment in the sector's green transition.
Under pressure from carmakers, the European Commission in December proposed a 90% cut in CO₂ emissions in 2035 from 2021 levels, instead of zero for all new cars and vans. Stock photo. ( macronomy / 123rf)

Electric vehicles (EVs) are likely to make up 85% of new car sales in the EU from 2035, based on its plans to drop an effective ban on new combustion-engine models, though that share could drop to 50%, says clean transport advocacy group T&E.

Under pressure from carmakers, the European Commission in December proposed a 90% cut in CO₂ emissions in 2035 from 2021 levels, instead of zero for all new cars and vans.

T&E has criticised the EU’s biggest retreat from its green policies in years, saying the proposals will allow continued sales of high CO₂-emitting vehicles, while Chinese producers race further ahead in battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The European Commission said in December its plans would support sales of EVs in the EU and save vehicle makers €2.1bn (R39.95bn) over three years, freeing up resources for innovation and new electric models.

In a report published on Tuesday, T&E said carmakers could sell anywhere between 5% and 50% of non-BEVs after 2035, the lowest share based on a carmaker continuing to sell high-emissions internal combustion engine cars and the highest share if it sells the most efficient extended-range plug-in hybrids.

T&E said the most likely figure was 15%, with sales of some combustion engine and some plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Together with an extended time period to comply with 2030 targets, the report said car CO₂ emissions would be 10% higher between 2025 and 2050 than under current tighter rules.

T&E said there was also a risk of further weakening of rules when the proposals came up for debate in the European parliament and in the council, the grouping of EU governments.

Both will need to approve the changes.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Preventable deaths in a warming world: how politics shapes who lives and who dies

2

Thousands of cellphones and R100k cash seized in prison raids during festive season

3

Security risks forced Thabo Bester and ‘Cat’ Matlala’s move to super-max prison, says correctional service

4

Waiting for a proper bridge for more than 10 years

5

Can AI ‘cure’ South Africa’s health-care inefficiencies?

Related Articles