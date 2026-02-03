Waymo valued at $126bn as robotaxis gather steam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Waymo, which Alphabet carved out of Google’s ‌self-driving ‌car project in 2016, is the only operator in the US offering paid robotaxi services with no safety drivers or in-vehicle attendants.

Alphabet unit Waymo says it has raised $16bn (R255.56bn) in its latest fundraising round that values the self-driving car startup at $126bn (R2.01-trillion), nearly tripling its valuation in less than two years.

As one of the most sought-after applications of artificial intelligence, leading autonomous vehicle companies are investing heavily in commercialising their technology, with a focus on safety and regulatory collaboration to gain market share.

The round was led by Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global and Sequoia Capital, with additional investments from Mubadala Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and T Rowe Price.

As of the last external financing in 2024, Waymo was valued at $45bn (R718.42bn), based on data from Tracxn.

The company said it tripled its volume to 15-million rides in 2025, providing 400,000 rides weekly across six major US metropolitan areas.

While Waymo remains the leader in the US market, competition is brewing, with Elon Musk’s Tesla making robotaxis a core priority for the company, pivoting away from electric vehicles.

Amazon’s self-driving unit Zoox has also offered free robotaxi rides to the public on and around the Las Vegas Strip and in parts of San Francisco.

However, safety concerns linger as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week said it is opening an investigation after a Waymo self-driving vehicle struck a child near an elementary school in California.

Reuters