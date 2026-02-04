McLaren celebrates F1 success with exclusive new Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

McLaren Automotive is celebrating McLaren Racing’s 10th Formula One World Constructors’ Championship with the launch of the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition.

Curated by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the limited-edition model pays tribute to the McLaren MCL39 F1 car that carried Lando Norris to his maiden Drivers’ Championship in 2025. It features a bespoke hand-painted livery combining MSO Bespoke Myan Orange with Onyx Black, along with a series of design elements marking McLaren’s 10th Constructors’ title.

Only 10 units have been produced. (McLaren)

Among the details are painted “10″ motifs incorporating 10 stars and finely rendered outlines of every McLaren Formula One car to have won a Constructors’ Championship. These visual upgrades are complemented by McLaren’s Black Pack, 10-spoke super-lightweight Dynamo forged alloy wheels and Myan Orange brake callipers with black McLaren logos. A Stealth badge pack, sports exhaust and stealth exhaust finisher are also fitted as standard.

Inside, the cabin receives a number of bespoke touches, including “10″ headrest embroidery in McLaren Orange and a Myan Orange painted 12 o’clock steering wheel marker with matching detailing. Each car is fitted with a custom casement plaque on the centre console, while the interior specification combines Performance Carbon Black Alcantara and Jet Black Nappa leather with McLaren Vision Orange piping. Extended Satin Carbon Fibre sill finishers are hand-signed by McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Extended Satin Carbon Fibre sill finishers are hand-signed by McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. (McLaren)

Every Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition also features a custom track record plaque in the luggage compartment, listing McLaren’s wins, pole positions and fastest laps from the 2025 season. Buyers will additionally receive a 2025 Formula One Constructors’ Championship collectors’ keepsake.

Limited to just 10 units, the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition is powered by a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an axial-flux e-motor. Combined outputs are rated at 500kW and 720Nm, driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Performance claims include a top speed of 330km/h and a 0–100km/h sprint time of 3.0 seconds.