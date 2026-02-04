Motoring

Renault to assemble EV powertrains in France using Chinese parts

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Renault imports from China small electric engines made by Shanghai e-drive for its new Twingo. (Renault)

Renault will build a new small electric vehicle (EV) engine in France using parts supplied by China’s Shanghai e-drive, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday, as it looks to reduce costs and protect margins in a sluggish European market.

Renault imports small electric engines made by Shanghai e-drive in China for its new Twingo, a car developed in less than two years thanks to input from the Chinese supplier and engineers.

Reuters reported in November Renault had ended a project with France’s Valeo to develop another, more powerful EV motor without rare earths and was considering a cheaper Chinese supplier instead.

Confirmation of plans for the new small engine was first reported by French automotive media L’Argus.

Renault will assemble the entry-level engine at its factory in Cleon in Northern France, setting up a new production line from early 2027 to make up to 120,000 engines per year, the CGT union said after a briefing by management of the Renault plant last week.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Contenders for DA leader go underground

2

Children are being exploited by zama zamas, says social development minister Sisisi Tolashe

3

10-hour wait for care at Rahima Moosa Hospital lifts lid on public health failures

4

The real ‘nanny tax’? Not being able to breastfeed your own baby

5

Too sexy for my shirt: how cheeky golf tees escaped regulator’s naughty corner

Related Articles