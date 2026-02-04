Toyota plans 30% increase in hybrid output by 2028

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota plans to boost production of hybrid and plug‑in hybrid vehicles such as the Prius. Photo: Supplied

Toyota plans to boost production of hybrid and plug‑in hybrid vehicles to about 6.7-million cars by 2028, 30% higher than its 2026 target, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The world’s largest carmaker is aiming to raise global output to about 11.3-million vehicles in 2028, roughly 10% above its 2026 plan, the paper said, adding that hybrids would account for about 60% of production, up from around 50% this year.

Toyota said it provides a rough estimate of future production prospects to suppliers and other partners every year as a reference for their planning, emphasising that these figures are a reference and not production or sales plans.

Reuters