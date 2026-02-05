Chery’s Lepas brand to launch in UK

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chinese carmaker Chery is launching its Lepas electric and hybrid SUV brand in Britain, it said on Wednesday, as China’s largest car exporter pursues sales growth in new markets.

Unlike the EU, Britain has not imposed any tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. Currently 10 Chinese brands sell cars in the UK, with several more due to launch this year.

Chery launched its Omoda brand in the UK in August 2024, followed by its Jaecoo brand in January last year and the Chery brand last summer, which according to industry data gave it total annual sales of 53,604 vehicles, a 14-fold increase on the year before.

Its market share of 2.65% was more than Chinese rival BYD and second only to SAIC’s MG brand.

Lepas is an export-only brand consisting of fully electric or plug-in hybrid SUVs. Chery said plans on which specific models will be launched in the UK will be announced in the next few weeks.

Reuters