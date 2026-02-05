You can race Travis Pastrana’s Bentley Supersports in CSR2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bentley has partnered with mobile drag racing game CSR2 to introduce the newly launched Supersports coupé to the platform, marking the tenth Bentley model to appear in the franchise.

The Supersports joins a stellar line-up that already includes the Continental GT3R, Continental GT Speed, Bentayga, Batur and Batur Convertible. CSR2 is known for its high-detail vehicle modelling, with fully rendered interiors and extensive customisation options that mirror real-world specifications.

Bentley released ‘Supersports: Full Send’ in January, a short film shot at the brand’s Crewe campus in the UK. The film features motorsport athlete and stunt performer Travis Pastrana demonstrating the performance capabilities of the Supersports.

Positioned against rivals such as the Aston Martin DB12 S and Porsche 911 Turbo S, the Supersports produces 490kW, sends power to the rear wheels and weighs under 2,000kg, supported by a revised chassis and aerodynamic package aimed at sharper handling than previous road-going Bentleys.

A virtual version of the Supersports #199 featured in the film will be offered as the prize car in a limited in-game event running from February 5 to 12, with two additional Bentley models also available for purchase during the event.

CSR2 allows players to race live opponents globally, take part in crew-based events, or compete against friends, with extensive vehicle customisation covering exterior and interior details.

“Bentley is thrilled to grow our long-standing partnership with CSR2 through the introduction of the new Bentley Supersports,” said the company’s partnership and product placement manager Sam Morris.

“CSR2 has built one of the most vibrant and active communities in mobile racing and is the perfect platform for fans to experience the exhilarating performance of our most driver-focused car to date.”

TimesLIVE