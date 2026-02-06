New VW T7 Caravelle plug-in hybrid headed for Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen has confirmed that the new Caravelle plug-in hybrid will join the local T7 minibus line-up later this year.

The model combines a 130kW/250Nm 1.5l TSI evo2 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors and a 19.7kWh battery. One motor is housed within the six-speed DSG transmission, driving the front wheels, while the second is integrated into the rear torsion beam axle. This layout enables 4Motion all-wheel drive when traction is limited. Volkswagen says the electric motors increase peak torque to a combined 330Nm.

The high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack features 96 cell modules and liquid cooling, and offers a maximum all-electric driving range of 95km at speeds of up to 130km/h. The Caravelle plug-in hybrid supports AC charging at up to 11kW, suitable for home charging, as well as DC fast charging at up to 50kW. Using a DC charger, the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in about 26 minutes.

Expect a maximum electric driving range of up to 95km. (VW )

Another notable feature is the electric stationary air conditioning system, fitted in addition to the conventional climate control used while driving. It can be used to cool, ventilate or heat the cabin while the vehicle is charging, parked or being used for camping.

When connected to an external power source, the system can operate for up to 30 minutes, while use of the onboard battery limits operation to 10 minutes. Activation is possible via the infotainment system or a smartphone app.

The Caravelle plug-in hybrid is expected to make its local debut in the middle of the year, with final pricing and specifications to be confirmed closer to launch.