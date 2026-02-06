Second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc set for SA launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new second-generation T-Roc makes a strong first impression with angry front end styling.

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its new second-generation T-Roc in South Africa.

Built on the German carmaker’s latest MQB Evo platform, the new model is 122mm longer than the outgoing model, has a 28mm longer wheelbase and adopts noticeably more aggressive exterior styling.

Sustainability is also a big talking point, with Volkswagen claiming about 20% of the vehicle’s plastics are made from recycled materials.

The new T-Roc can be had with alloy wheels measuring up to 20-inches in diameter. (VW )

With its coupé-inspired silhouette, the front end is dominated by an extra-wide radiator grille framed by slim LED headlamp clusters. These are linked by a narrow light strip and a white illuminated VW badge. While the profile is characterised by a striking silver stripe “hockey stick” that extends from the A-pillar to the D-pillar, the rear completes the redesign with a full-width LED crossbar and red illuminated logo.

Depending on the market, the new T-Roc is available in four distinct specification lines: Base, Life, Style and R-Line. Six exterior colours are offered: Pure White, Wolf Grey, Grenadilla Black, Canary Yellow, Flamed Red and Celestial Blue. A contrasting black roof can be specified.

Riding on refreshed alloy wheels measuring up to 20-inches in diameter, all models are available with a towing bracket rated to carry heavy e-bikes with a drawbar load of 80kg.

A full-width LED crossbar and red illuminated logo rule the rear. (VW )

Inside, the cabin has been comprehensively updated with premium-quality, soft-touch surfaces and a new dashboard upholstered in a specially developed fabric Volkswagen said creates a “lounge-style atmosphere” when paired with ambient lighting.

Features borrowed from its Tiguan and Tayron siblings include the latest version of the driving experience control, which manages functions such as driving profiles and volume adjustment.

Buyers can also opt for a windscreen head-up display, plus enhanced driver assistance features such as the latest travel assist, park assist and an exit warning system that alerts occupants to approaching vehicles or cyclists before opening a door.

The reworked interior is packed with more tech and more premium materials. (VW )

Thanks to its longer body and increased wheelbase, the new T-Roc offers space for up to five adults. Style models will further boost comfort with the option of 14-way electrically adjustable ergoActive front seats with massage. Overall boot capacity grows from 445l to 475l.

Under the bonnet, European versions are currently offered with 1.5l eTSI 48V mild-hybrid petrol engines in two outputs: 85kW and 110kW.

These will be joined later by two full hybrid systems and, as with the outgoing model, a 2.0l TSI mild-hybrid with 4Motion all-wheel drive. A potent new T-Roc R will eventually crown the range. Volkswagen said all 1.5l and 2.0l mild hybrids are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sending power to the front axle.

The new T-Roc is set to make its local debut in the second half of this year, with final pricing and specifications to be disclosed closer to the time.