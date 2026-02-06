Toyota names CFO Kon as CEO as Sato steps down

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota Motor CEO Koji Sato will step down, the world’s largest carmaker said on Friday, and will be replaced by the carmaker’s CFO Kenta Kon.

Sato, who will become vice chair and chief industry officer, will hold a press conference on Friday.

In their new roles Kon will focus on internal company management while Sato will focus on the broader industry, the company said.

The change was intended to accelerate decision-making in response to vast disruption sweeping the industry, the carmaker said.

