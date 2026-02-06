Motoring

Toyota names CFO Kon as CEO as Sato steps down

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Toyota CEO Koji Sato says the car maker is taking seriously the rigged collision-safety tests.
Toyota Motor CEO Koji Sato will step down. (James Moy Photography/Getty Images)

Toyota Motor CEO Koji Sato will step down, the world’s largest carmaker said on Friday, and will be replaced by the carmaker’s CFO Kenta Kon.

Sato, who will become vice chair and chief industry officer, will hold a press conference on Friday.

In their new roles Kon will focus on internal company management while Sato will focus on the broader industry, the company said.

The change was intended to accelerate decision-making in response to vast disruption sweeping the industry, the carmaker said.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | ‘They shot my bakkie’: Attempted hit on man linked to Madlanga commission

2

PODCAST | Steenhuisen is just following the vaccine rules

3

Gwarube denies foreign pupils are prioritised over South Africans

4

WATCH | Cat Matlala’s payment to police officer was ‘boyfriend to girlfriend’, commission hears

5

WATCH | Can South Africa’s HIV fight survive US funding blows?

Related Articles