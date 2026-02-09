Ferrari reveals name, interior of upcoming electric sports car

Ferrari released teaser images of its new fully electric sports car on Monday, revealing the name and interior design of the eagerly awaited first for the luxury Italian carmaker.
The new Luce, which means light in Italian, was announced with images of its leather seats, the steering wheel, instruments and the control panel. The car’s external appearance, however, is being kept under wraps until May.
LoveFrom, a creative collective founded by designers Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson in San Francisco, has been collaborating with Ferrari on the Luce’s design, the carmaker said.
The technology underpinning the new model was revealed by Ferrari in October.
The car will have a specially designed sound system to amplify actual vibrations from its engine to create a distinctly electric Ferrari sound, rather than faking engine noise, the company said at the time.
Reuters
