New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX-L targets urban adventurers

Toyota has expanded its local Land Cruiser Prado range with the introduction of the new range-topping VX-L derivative.

Slotting in above the TX and VX-R models, Toyota says this flagship offering is tailored for customers who spend most of their time on-road and value “enhanced comfort, refinement and premium design cues”, while still benefiting from the Prado’s inherent versatility and all-terrain credibility.

Standard adaptive variable suspension delivers a more refined and composed driving experience. (Toyota)

As such, the VX-L comes equipped with larger 20″ alloy wheels, body-coloured exterior mouldings, a painted rear bumper and illuminated side steps. The cabin stands out with notable upgrades such as silver metallic interior accents, leather door trim with additional stitching and a high-end JBL 14-speaker audio system.

Additional niceties shared with the more off-road-orientated VX-R include a digital rearview mirror, a 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster. Toyota has also included power-folding third-row seating, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display and a fridge in the centre console.

Adaptive LED headlamps ensure effortless night driving. (Toyota)

As with all Prado models, the VX-L is powered by the Japanese carmaker’s 2.8l GD-6 four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing 150kW from 3,000rpm to 3,400rpm and 500Nm of torque from 1,600rpm to 2,800rpm. Offering a variety of drive modes — Eco, Normal, Sport, Sport S+, Comfort and Custom — this unit sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota claims combined fuel consumption of 7.9l/100km. Equipped with a 110l fuel tank, this equates to an impressive maximum driving range of nearly 1,400km.

Luxurious cabin is loaded with standard features. (Toyota)

Complementing this tried-and-tested diesel unit is full-time all-wheel drive, active traction control, crawl control, a low-range transfer case, a multiterrain monitor, multiterrain select and a Torsen limited-slip rear differential. Standard adaptive variable suspension on the VX-L delivers a more refined and composed driving experience on asphalt.

The new Land Cruiser Prado VX-L is priced at R1,513,300. This includes a nine-service/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.

