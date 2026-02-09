Takalani Mukhola appointed new MD of Mitsubishi Southern Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mitsubishi Motors Southern Africa has announced the appointment of Takalani Bruce Mukhola as the new MD.

He succeeds Thato Magasa who has taken a new role as the South African head of the Indian Tata Motors brand. Both brands are imported South Africa by the Motus Group.

Mukhola has more than two decades of experience spanning finance, dealership operations and executive management, focused on performance discipline, dealer network optimisation and sustainable profitability for the commercial division responsible for global brands including Isuzu, UD Trucks, MAN and Volvo Trucks.

Mukhola also served in a senior leadership roles at Sandown Motor Holdings as dealer principal: Mercedes-Benz Bus and divisional financial manager, as well as executive finance positions at e-Logics Group (Imperial Logistics) and as CFO of Tshwane Rapid Transit, where he oversaw the finance and IT functions.

He holds an MBA from GIBS (University of Pretoria) and an Honours qualification in Accounting Sciences, and is an active member of SAICA (AGA) SA.

“My focus will be on ensuring that every product we bring to market, every dealership interaction and every customer experience, consistently reflects what the Mitsubishi Motors brand stands for. With disciplined execution and a strong product offering, I believe Mitsubishi Motors can grow its presence and relevance with customers,” says Mukhola.

The Destinator expands Mitsubishi's SUV portfolio. (Mitsubishi)

New Mitsubishi products coming in 2026

Destinator

Leading the charge of new model introduction is the new Mitsubishi Destinator which launches locally in Q1. We’ve already been inside a homologation unit of the new seven-seater family SUV with handsome looks and premium features, including a large and colourful infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof and Yamaha audio system. The front wheel drive car is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

A more powerful Mitsubishi Triton than the Xtreme model is coming to SA in Q2. (, PHUTI MPYANE)

Triton

A more powerful variant of the Mitsubishi Triton double-cab 2.4l turbodiesel arrives in Q2, with more expressive styling.

The Mitsubishi Outlander will get a special edition model in 2026. (Supplied)

Outlander

A new and limited-edition Mitsubishi Outlander Edition 25 with more specification, including a new Yamaha sound system will be launched. More information on the new models will be shared closer to market launch.