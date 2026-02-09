WATCH | Vacuum maker Dreame goes big on EV ambitions with Super Bowl ad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last year, Dreame Technology said it would build 'the world’s fastest car', adding that its first pure electric luxury cars would debut in 2027.

Dreame Technology, a Chinese maker of robot vacuum cleaners with an audacious goal to build electric supercars, ran a 30-second Super Bowl commercial showcasing its planned electric luxury car.

The Dreame ad, which cost $10m (R160,338,841) to run according to a company press release on Monday, featured a vacuum cleaner, a lawn mower and a green supercar transforming into robots and tossing a flaming ball.

Other Chinese tech companies like Xiaomi have made aggressive entries into the automotive sector. Xiaomi was an early investor in Dreame.

Dreame has said it is looking at building a plant in Brandenburg, Germany.

It is putting together a team of about 1,000 automotive professionals and integrating artificial intelligence and smart vehicle features into its cars.

The company sells vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair dryers among other things in the US and unveiled its Bugatti-style EV sedans at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

But Chinese EVs are effectively banned from the US market due to 100% tariffs, along with other restrictions.

“Dreame’s ‘Nebula’ flagship concept car made a significant appearance on the international stage, showcasing its cutting-edge technology and demonstrating its commitment to dominating the US market,” the company said in a statement.

Reuters