Cadillac F1 team appoint Marc Hynes as chief racing officer

Formula One newcomers Cadillac appointed Lewis Hamilton’s former management partner Marc Hynes as their chief racing officer on Tuesday.

Hynes will manage the team’s driver programme and work across racing operations, reporting to principal Graeme Lowdon. The pair worked together at the now defunct Manor/Marussia team.

“Building a new team in Formula One is a rare challenge, and I’m excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the beginning,” Hynes said.

“We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone — drivers and engineers — to perform at their best.”

Hynes, a former British F3 champion, has been close to seven-time world champion Hamilton since his early days in racing and helped run the Briton’s Project 44 management company, now renamed Lewis Hamilton Ventures.

Cadillac are the 11th team on the grid this season and have Mexican Sergio Perez and Finland’s Valtteri Bottas as race drivers, with China’s Zhou Guanyu as reserve.

Reuters