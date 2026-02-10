Ferrari to open Luce EV pre-orders in March after positive client feedback

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Italian luxury sportscar maker on Monday released teaser images of interior details of the ‘Luce’ car, whose name means ‘light’ in Italian.

Ferrari has received “very positive” feedback from clients regarding its first fully electric model, ahead of pre-orders scheduled to open next month, said CE Benedetto Vigna on Tuesday, presenting the company’s full-year results.

It was designed in collaboration with LoveFrom, a creative collective founded by designers Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

The eagerly awaited model will be officially presented on May 25 in Rome. Its technological architecture was unveiled in October last year.

Vigna said client feedback had been “very positive” during a presentation event of Luce’s interiors to clients and press last week in San Francisco.

“We are very satisfied,” he said on Tuesday during a post-earnings media conference. “To be clear, some people wanted to pay us the deposit immediately, but we said no, we just want to follow the process we had decided.”

After manifestations of interests in March, Ferrari will start taking real orders for Luce at the end of May, just after the Rome premiere, he added.

Vigna declined to elaborate further on Ferrari’s future EV strategies.

He reiterated its plan to have 20% fully electric cars in its 2030 lineup, along with 40% internal combustion engine models and 40% hybrids.

Reuters