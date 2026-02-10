Ford worker who heckled Trump kept job, wasn’t disciplined

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Monday a Ford worker who heckled US President Donald Trump during a visit last month to a Michigan car plant was not disciplined and kept his job.

The incident prompted Trump to raise his middle finger and shout profanities at the worker who criticised Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, according to the UAW and a video posted online.

Trump also told worker Thomas “TJ” Sabula he would be fired, said UAW vice-president Laura Dickerson, speaking at a political conference in Washington.

“This isn’t The Apprentice,” she said, referring to the reality TV show Trump hosted before becoming president, in which contestants were dismissed at the end of each episode if they performed badly in tasks. She said the union supported Sabula’s free-speech rights and told attendees he still has his job and “has no discipline on his record”.

Ford did not immediately comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump was touring the Ford F-150 assembly plant in Dearborn when a worker on the plant floor shouted what sounded like “paedophile protector” as the president stood on an elevated walkway, a video showed. Trump turned towards the individual and appeared to respond with an expletive before making a hand gesture with his middle finger as he walked off.

“There was a worker at that plant that day who famously told Trump exactly what he thought of him,” Dickerson said. “Unfortunately in that moment we saw what the current president really thinks about working people and the way he responded — he gave us the middle finger.”

Online fundraising campaigns for Sabula topped more than $800,000 (R12.74m) before they were suspended.

Ford’s executive chair, Bill Ford, speaking to media after the factory tour, called the incident unfortunate and said he was embarrassed by it.

Reuters