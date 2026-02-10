New Haval Jolion Pro Limited Edition arrives in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Haval Jolion Pro Limited Edition stands out with green exterior trim accents.

GWM has launched the Haval Jolion Pro Limited Edition in South Africa.

Aimed at buyers looking to stand out in the compact SUV segment, the newcomer differentiates itself with green exterior trim accents, green brake calipers and limited-edition branded carpets.

Black 18-inch alloy wheels shroud green brake calipers. (Haval)

Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels and offered exclusively in Super Luxury specification, the Jolion Pro Limited Edition is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 130kW and 270Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Standard interior features include:

a panoramic glass sunroof;

automatic LED headlamps;

rain-sensing wipers;

an electrochromatic rear-view mirror;

a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel;

a seven-inch digital instrument cluster; and

a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice control.

Also included are dual-zone air conditioning, a 50W wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports.

Seats are trimmed in leatherette, with six-way power adjustment for the driver and four-way adjustment for the front passenger.

Power comes from a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine. (Haval)

Safety equipment comprises:

six airbags;

ABS with EBD;

stability and traction control;

hill-start assist;

hill-descent control; and

intelligent cruise control with driver fatigue monitoring, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.

In line with its Super Luxury positioning, these are supplemented by:

intelligent speed assist;

traffic-jam assist;

road-sign recognition;

blind-spot monitoring; and

forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking.

The Haval Jolion Pro Limited Edition is now available at local dealerships, priced at R431,450, and includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.