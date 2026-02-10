Polo turns 30 at Kariega as VW marks 75 years in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To date the Volkswagen Kariega plant has produced four generations of the Polo, with the current model in production since 2021.

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) will mark two major milestones in 2026, celebrating:

75 years of operations in South Africa; and

30 years of Polo production at its Kariega manufacturing plant.

Local Polo production began in 1996 with the launch of the Polo Classic, a four-door sedan positioned between the Citi Golf and the Golf/Jetta ranges. In its first year of production, 5,460 units were built. The model’s local success led to the introduction of a hatchback version — the Playa — in 1998.

An updated Polo Classic followed in 2003 and went on to win the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) Car of the Year award. The Polo again received industry recognition in 2011 as a joint winner of the same award.

This milestone is a testament to the dedication, skill, and passion of our employees, whose commitment has made the Polo a success story. — Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director

The facility also manufactures the Polo GTI, the high-performance flagship version of the hatchback.

In 2024 Kariega became the sole global production and export hub for the Polo to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, supplying vehicles to 38 countries while continuing to serve the local market.

That year VWGA recorded its highest annual production output, building 167,084 vehicles. Of these, 131,485 Polos were exported, while 35,599 Polos and Polo Vivos were sold in South Africa.

By the end of 2025, more than 2-million Polos had been built at the Kariega plant. Of these, 595,043 units were sold locally and 1,421,960 exported, with the UK identified as the largest export market.

By the end of 2025, more than 2-million Polos had been built at the Kariega plant. (VW )

According to VWGA, producing a single Polo takes an average of three days, involves 1,985 people and requires around 1,400 individual parts.

“2026 is a year of celebration for Volkswagen Group Africa. Reaching 75 years in South Africa and 30 years of Polo production is not only a proud milestone for our company but also for our Kariega plant and our employees,” says VWGA production director Ulrich Schwabe.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication, skill and passion of our employees, whose commitment has made the Polo a success story both locally and internationally. Their contribution has been the driving force behind the Polo’s success.”