Motoring

Waymo robotaxi service goes fully autonomous in Nashville

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Waymo has a fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles operating in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Metro Phoenix in Arizona, Austin in Texas and Atlanta in Georgia. (Justin Sullivan)

Alphabet unit Waymo said on Monday it has gone fully autonomous in Nashville, Tennessee, ramping up operations as the robotaxi race heats up in the US.

In September the company and Lyft announced plans to start offering autonomous cab rides in Nashville this year, making it the first commercial deployment of Waymo’s driverless taxis on the ride-hailing firm’s network.

While Waymo remains the leader in the US market, competition is brewing, with Elon Musk’s Tesla, making robotaxis a core priority for the company, pivoting away from electric vehicles.

Waymo has a fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles operating in:

  • the San Francisco Bay Area;
  • Los Angeles;
  • Metro Phoenix in Arizona;
  • Austin in Texas; and
  • Atlanta in Georgia.

Underscoring the rising investor interest, the self-driving startup last week said it had raised $16bn (R254.58bn) in a fundraising round that valued it at $126bn (R2-trillion), nearly tripling its valuation in less than two years.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘Food has gone rotten’ — residents struggle as City Power targets Friday for restoration

2

WATCH | Policy malaise tightens impossible investment windows, Jonas laments

3

POLL | Do sick, pregnant patients prefer sleeping on the floor in public hospitals?

4

Lightning strikes kill one person, injures three during KZN storm

5

Bidvest relaunches R2.8bn bank sale after collapse of Nigerian deal

Related Articles