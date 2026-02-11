Motoring

BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars globally over fire risk

Reuters Agency

Reuters

BMW, along with Tesla and 40 other companies, will form part of a second battery cell alliance.
The global recall is affecting a mid-six-figure number of cars, a BMW spokesperson said. (GETTY IMAGES/ JOHANNES SIMON)

BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars due to a potential fire hazard, the German premium carmaker said on Wednesday.

The global recall is affecting a mid-six-figure number of cars, a BMW spokesperson said.

Newspaper Bild earlier reported on the recall, citing the Munich-based carmaker. Specialty publication kfz-betrieb said 575,000 vehicles from various series are affected.

BMW said that product inspections and customer complaints revealed that the starter motor in the identified vehicles could be defective, with an increase in wear and tear in the magnetic switch after a high number of starts making it potentially harder or impossible to start the car.

This carries the risk of causing a fire in the vehicle in the worst-case scenario, the spokesperson said.

Reuters

