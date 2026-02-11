Stellantis seeks exit from Samsung battery joint venture as global EV losses mount

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellantis and Samsung SDI did not immediately respond to Reuters’s requests for comment.

Stellantis is looking to exit its US battery joint venture with South Korea’s Samsung SDI as the carmaker scales back its electric vehicle ambitions, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Stellantis and Samsung SDI did not immediately respond to Reuters’s requests for comment.

The report comes after Stellantis announced more than $26.5bn (R421.35bn) in write-downs last week, hammering its shares as traditional carmakers pay the price of misjudging the switch to cleaner driving.

Stellantis has been exploring ways to divest from the venture, but no final decision has been made, the report said, adding an exit could be costly for Stellantis and a lengthy process, and Stellantis could sell its stake to a third party.

“We continue to have ongoing collaborative discussions with Samsung on the future of our StarPlus Energy JV,” Stellantis said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News.

Reuters