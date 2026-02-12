Denny Hamlin working his way into 2026 season ahead of Daytona 500

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Denny Hamlin hasn’t lost his competitive edge. Simply put, it has been dormant for a few months, and understandably so.

In 2025, Hamlin, 45, made a wholehearted effort to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship. His preparation was superb, and so was his performance in the title event at Phoenix Raceway.

Hamlin led 208 of 319 laps, won the second stage and was three laps away from a dominant victory when the championship was snatched from his grasp by an untimely caution.

After that disappointment came heartache, when Hamlin’s father, Dennis Hamlin, died from injuries sustained in a house fire on December 28. His mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, was severely injured in the blaze.

As a consequence, Hamlin is working his way into the current season, but he’s confident he’ll be ready by the time the new 10-race Chase championship format arrives in September.

“We’re kind of getting back into the swing of things,” Hamlin said on Wednesday during Daytona 500 Media Day interviews at Daytona International Speedway. “Certainly, I would be lying if I said I was as highly motivated as I have been in years past, but I think that I said it last week, it would just take some time.

“And I think that every day at the race track is certainly getting there. I know I’m way too competitive to just go through the motions. So, as we get on the race track, go through practices and qualifying, we’re slowly getting there.”

Recently, Hamlin has leaned heavily on team owner Joe Gibbs -never more so than the night his father died.

“I mean, Joe beat me to the hospital the night of (the fire)” Hamlin said. “The guy is just unbelievable in how he is as a leader, and obviously he has been through it (with the loss of sons JD Gibbs and Coy Gibbs).

“So, my connection really on that personal level is more so with Joe, and it’s always been that way since he kind of took over as my at-track dad.”

No doubt Hamlin’s competitive nature will kick in on Sunday when he tries to win his fourth Daytona 500, a number only Richard Petty (seven victories) and Cale Yarborough (four victories) have accomplished.

Should he win, Connor Zilisch would become the youngest winner in Daytona 500 history. (Patrick McDermott)

Connor Zilisch aware of high expectations in Daytona 500 debut

Connor Zilisch has won in every kind of car he’s competed in - a road racing phenomenon who hoisted a 24 Hour of Daytona class winner’s trophy before he could get his legal driver’s license.

Last year, he transitioned to being a full-time NASCAR racer, won a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series - best 10 races - and set a record with 18 consecutive top-five finishes, capping the season with Sunoco Rookie of the Year honours as the championship runner-up.

It’s quite a lead-in to 2026, when Zilisch will now contend in his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season, driving the No 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. He makes his full-time debut in Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, a place he recalls coming to four years ago as a fan, not even knowing anyone in the garage area well enough to secure a pit pass.

A generational talent, Zilisch faces not only the challenge of competing in the sport’s greatest race against its greatest talents, but he also competes under high and heavy expectations that come with all his past success.

But the perpetually good-natured 19-year-old Charlotte native smiles gratefully, and promises his goal is to complete all the laps and hopefully come away with a top 10 finish in his debut in the Great American Race. Should he win, Zilisch would become the youngest winner in Daytona 500 history.

“I appreciate the excitement. I think it’s really cool that there’s a lot of people excited to watch how I’m going to do this season, whether it’s fans or media,” said Zilisch, who finished 27th in the 2025 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season opener at Daytona, after being involved in a late-race multi-car accident.

“I do think it sometimes gets a little outlandish... a lot of people may be expecting a lot of me in my first year. I don’t think people realise how big of a jump it is from Saturday to Sunday. But I try not to pay too much attention to it. I know what my personal goals are throughout the year. I know what I want to accomplish and my long-term goals. I find it cool mostly.”

Count Chase Elliott among the NASCAR Cup Series drivers who are thrilled by the return to the 10-race Chase. (Kevin C. Cox)

Chase Elliott: New NASCAR championship format is aptly named

Count Chase Elliott among the NASCAR Cup Series drivers who are thrilled by the return to the 10-race Chase to determine the champion-and not because his name happens to match the name of the format.

“Motorsports is just a little different, and I think we’ve spent an awful lot of time trying to be like everybody else,” Elliott said on Wednesday during the Daytona 500 Media Day held at the Daytona International Speedway. “I’m really proud of our leadership for saying, ‘Hey look, let’s be us and let’s go do our own thing.’

“The Chase format was really unlike anything else in sports that I could remember at that time when it came out. Very genuine, very original. I think it fits. It never felt like a playoff to me, and not because of my name, but ‘The Chase’ does sound good. It sounds like racing. It sounds like a racing term.”

Kyle Busch has won more races in the sport’s three national series (232) than any driver in history. (Patrick McDermott)

Kyle Busch ready for challenge in 21st Daytona 500 start

Kyle Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who has won more races in the sport’s three national series (232) than any driver in history. But the 40-year-old Las Vegas native lines up for his 21st green flag in Sunday’s Daytona 500, amazingly still looking for his first win in the Great American Race.

His statistics at the 4,02km speedway are certainly good enough. He’s won in all three major series - the NASCAR Cup Series (summer, 2008), the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2007) and the Craftsman Truck Series (2014).

He’s had five top-10 finishes in all, including a third-place showing in 2016 - a race also won by his then-Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin.

“Coming to Daytona, as you’re coming in (to your career) maybe four, five years in, you’re a young guy, you’re pumped up and amped for the Daytona 500,” Busch said. “As you go on through the years, you’ve got to figure out a way to be in the right ‘mind place’ and figure out how to go out there, excel and be in the right place at the right time (to win).

“We’ve seen it here the last couple of years. You can be leading coming off Turn 2 and not make it back to the start-finish line. You can be running fifth, or seventh or 11th and be the one that wins the race. It’s just a matter of having it be your way.

“Being able to win Daytona, that’s obviously sort of the last box to check in my career, and getting that done would be a lot of fun,” he added, breaking into a wide grin. “We’d celebrate that really, really big.”

Brad Keselowski expects to be able to drive at Daytona, though David Ragan will stand by as a relief driver. (Kevin C. Cox)

So far, so good for Brad Keselowski’s return from a broken leg

Brad Keselowski arrived for his Daytona 500 Media Day interviews walking with a cane to support his right leg, which has been healing from a broken femur.

It wasn’t just any cane, mind you. This one bore sponsorship stickers relating to his No 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Ford.

“I knew I was probably going to get picked on a little bit,” said Keselowski, who was cleared on February 9 to race in the Daytona 500 after skipping the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. “So, I might as well just at some point own it. I won’t say it (the decals) was my idea, but I actually thought it was a good one.”

Keselowski broke his leg by slipping on ice during a family ski vacation in mid-December. He explained that the injury was far more severe than the broken ankle he sustained in a wreck at Road Atlanta in 2011.

As he was lying on the ice after the recent accident, Keselowski was beset with a grim thought.

“When I was laying on the ground and I was completely immobile immediately after I broke my leg, what was going through my mind was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, think about the soldiers in the Civil War,” Keselowski said. “Like, they just would cut their leg off right here.

“And I understood why they would do it, because it hurt so bad. It was by far the worst pain I’ve ever went through. I get why they would bring out the hacksaw. There was a part of me that was like, that might actually feel better.”

Keselowski expects to be able to drive at Daytona, though David Ragan will stand by as a relief driver. Less certain is whether he can handle the rigours of the Circuit of The Americas road course on March 1.

As a consequence, sports car star Joey Hand already has been enlisted as a backup for that race.

Reuters