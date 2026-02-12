Mercedes-Benz’s earnings more than halve amid tariffs and China troubles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz reported a sharper-than-expected 57% drop in 2025 operating profit on Thursday, underscoring a difficult year as it battles stiff competition in China, costly tariffs and negative currency effects.

The premium carmaker’s group earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) came in at €5.8bn (R109.43bn) in 2025, below the €6.6bn forecast by analysts in a Visible Alpha poll and down from €13.6bn a year earlier.

The company generated revenue of €132.2bn (R2.49-trillion), down 9% year on year and slightly below the forecast €134bn.

“Amid a dynamic market environment, our financial results remained within our guidance, thanks to our sharp focus on efficiency, speed and flexibility,” CEO Ola Kaellenius said.

Mercedes reported a full-year adjusted return on sales of 5% at its core passenger car business, within its targeted range of 4% to 6%.

The company had initially estimated a 2025 profit margin in the range of 6%-8% but pulled that guidance in April while it calculated the effects of tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump.

In the medium term, it now hopes to boost that margin to 8%-10% through a raft of product launches and “relentless cost discipline”, it said in a statement.

Reuters