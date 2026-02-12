Nascar’s Kyle Busch wins pole for Daytona 500 in 21st attempt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kyle Busch delivered the best Daytona 500 qualifying effort of his championship Nascar career on Wednesday night at the Daytona International Speedway, claiming his first ever pole position for the Great American Race.

Busch’s No 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was quickest in first-round qualifying, and answered the work resoundingly with an even faster lap (295,557km/h) in the 10-car final round — besting Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe by only 0.102km/h to set the front row.

Busch, 40, and Briscoe, 31 — the 2025 Daytona 500 pole-sitter — locked into the 41-car field along with 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim and JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier, who claimed the two open positions up for grabs on Wednesday. The remainder of the field will be settled on Thursday in the America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona races, with the 500 starting positions to be based on the Duels’ finishing order.

This will mark Busch’s 21st start in the Daytona 500 — and no previous driver has won the race with more than 20 starts. The late Nascar Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt, scored his only Daytona 500 victory in his 20th start for Busch’s team owner, Nascar Hall of Famer Childress.

“Certainly, here on a Wednesday night, being able to qualify on my first pole for the Daytona 500, that’s pretty special,” said a grinning Busch. “I’ve had one other speedway pole down here in Daytona for the summer race. This feels good. Feels really good for RCR as a group.

“Just a valiant effort by everybody here,” the two-time series champion added. “It would be really nice to be doing an interview like this about being No 1 come Sunday night.”

Briscoe was encouraged by his showing as well, noting with a laugh that more typically it’s the Hendrick Motorsports team that has dominated Daytona 500 front row qualifying in recent years.

“It’s cool for sure to be able to consistently [perform] two years in a row now,” said Briscoe, who drives the No 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “It’s really a testament to the folks back at JGR. We’ve made so many improvements on our superspeedway programme. This race really comes down to, at least in qualifying, attention to detail, just doing every little thing.

“It’s the kid in me ... Being in the front row for two years in a row at the Daytona 500, it’s a really big deal.”

It was certainly a thrilling start to the 2026 Nascar Cup Series points season, the qualifying session featured a great battle among all three series manufacturers — with four Chevrolets, three Fords and three Toyotas making up the final round. Nine of the 10 cars that advanced bettered the pole speed from a year ago.

Last week’s Clash pre-season-opening race winner, Ryan Preece, was third fastest in the No 60 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford, with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, fourth quickest, followed by Heim, the only one of eight “open” cars to make the 10-car final round.

“Just kind of nerve-wracking for sure to say the least,” the 2025 Nascar Craftsman Truck Series champion Heim conceded of earning his first ever Daytona 500 start in the No 67 23XI Racing Toyota.

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson had his qualifying lap disallowed after he used his hand to affect airflow, violating a new Nascar rule that took effect this year. He will start last in his Duel race.

“I completely forgot about that rule,” Gragson said. “That one’s on me.”

Reuters