Rolls-Royce Phantom Arabesque features a laser-engraved bonnet

The iconic mashrabiya design is laser-engraved into the Rolls-Royce Phantom Arabesque's bonnet.

Rolls-Royce has whipped the covers off the new Phantom Arabesque: a one-of-one Phantom Extended that features the first laser-engraved bonnet in the British marque’s history.

The car was commissioned by Rolls-Royce’s private office in Dubai and draws inspiration from traditional Middle Eastern mashrabiya latticework.

The intricate mashrabiya design, commonly found in regional architecture, combines decorative and functional elements. Its carved wooden screens create privacy while allowing airflow, naturally cooling interiors.

Rolls-Royce translated these geometric patterns into the Phantom’s exterior and interior using a newly patented laser-engraving technique developed over five years by the brand’s Exterior Surface Centre.

The car features two-tone bodywork in Diamond Black and Silver. (Rolls-Royce)

The process starts with a dark base layer on the bonnet, sealed under clear coats, before a lighter top layer is applied. The laser then engraves the pattern to a depth of 145–190 microns, revealing the darker layer beneath.

Each engraved area is then hand-sanded to ensure an even, three-dimensional finish. The final result is a durable and textured surface that interacts with light across the car’s two-tone bodywork in Diamond Black and Silver.

The exterior also features an illuminated Pantheon grille with a Dark Chrome surround, an illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, hand-painted mashrabiya coachline and 22-inch part-polished alloy wheels.

Full-width Gallery with marquetry in Blackwood and Bolivar wood echoes the mashrabiya motif. (Tom Bunning)

Inside, the Phantom Arabesque features a full-width Gallery with marquetry in Blackwood and Bolivar wood again echoing the mashrabiya motif. The cabin combines Selby Grey and Black leather, with embroidered mashrabiya patterns on the headrests, Selby Grey piping and Starlight Doors with black contrast stitching. Illuminated treadplates mirror the bonnet’s engraved design.

Rolls-Royce confirmed the exclusive Phantom Arabesque has already been delivered to its client in the Middle East.