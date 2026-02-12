SA racers mark 50 years of BMW Art Car with a contemporary twist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As part of celebrating five decades of the BMW Art Car history, South African BMW M works drivers Jordan Pepper and Kelvin van der Linde, with Belgian Charles Weerts, will take on the famous and twisty 6.2km-long Mount Panorama street circuit in Bathurst, Australia, with a BMW M4 GT3 EVO in striking paintwork that commemorates Australian artist Ken Done’s 1989 BMW Art Car #8 commission of an E30 BMW M3 Group A racer.

The occasion coincides with the 40th anniversary of the BMW M3 in 2026, which was first launched in 1986. Six generations of the BMW M3 helped establish the range as the most recognisable premium sport coupe, which now includes a sedan and estate variants.

BMW Art Car and Ken Done

The BMW Art Car project started in 1975 with the Alexander Calder-painted BMW 3.0 CSL raced by French driver Hervé Poulain in the 1975 Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Ken Done and his BMW Art Car from 1989. (BMW AG)

A total of 20 BMW Art cars have been created, the latest a BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racer designed by Julie Mehretu in 2024. The entire collection is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a world tour that continues into 2026.

Australian artist Done described being asked to add to the global BMW Art Car project as both a great compliment and a unique challenge on par with “playing Jack Nicklaus at golf or having a car race against Nelson Piquet”.

He says his Art Car’s lively colours and brush strokes reflected typical scenes of his home — wild nature, beaches, gardens and incredible animals. The bodywork of the BMW M3 driven to victory by Jim Richards in the 1987 Australian Touring Car Championship is emblazoned with an abstract portrayal of parrots and parrot fish, which, as Done explains, symbolise speed and beauty.

The event also marks 40 years of the BMW M3. (BMW AG)

It’s a suitable, motivating factor for BMW’s return to Mount Panorama with a modern car and iteration of Done’s work.

“I’m really looking forward to the weekend race to see the artwork for the BMW Art Car I painted brought to the racetrack. There’s no more powerful place for that than on a circuit like Mount Panorama. It is wonderful to see colour, energy and performance coming together again through BMW M Motorsport.”

The special Art Car tribute will make its competitive debut at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12-Hour endurance race held at the iconic Mount Panorama Circuit in New South Wales, Australia, this weekend.

