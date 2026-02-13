Motoring

VW says commitment to transformation unchanged after Trump climate repeal

German carmaker adapts to global market conditions amid regulatory shifts

Reuters Agency

Reuters

VW's restructuring of its Wolfsburg plant to make way for EV-only production could result in a temporary four-day working week at the plant. Picture: MAJA HITIJ/GETTY IMAGES.
Volkswagen remains committed to its course towards more efficient and low-emission vehicles in the long-term, the German carmaker said on Friday, taking note of a recent change to US climate regulation under President Donald Trump.

“Regardless of political or regulatory developments, the Volkswagen Group remains committed to its long-term transformation course,” a company spokesperson said.

“As a global company, we take specific market conditions into account in our strategic planning and comply with regulatory requirements in all countries,” the spokesperson added.

Reuters

