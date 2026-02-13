VW says commitment to transformation unchanged after Trump climate repeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn



Volkswagen remains committed to its course towards more efficient and low-emission vehicles in the long-term, the German carmaker said on Friday, taking note of a recent change to US climate regulation under President Donald Trump.

“Regardless of political or regulatory developments, the Volkswagen Group remains committed to its long-term transformation course,” a company spokesperson said.

“As a global company, we take specific market conditions into account in our strategic planning and comply with regulatory requirements in all countries,” the spokesperson added.

Reuters