New Mitsubishi Outlander Edition 25: what you get for R819,995

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just 10 units of the Outlander Edition 25 will be made available in South Africa.

The Mitsubishi Outlander turns 25 this year. To celebrate this milestone, the carmaker has unveiled the new Outlander Edition 25 — a special model loaded with additional features.

On the outside, it’s distinguished by a “Dynamic Shield” front grille upgraded with what Mitsubishi describes as smoother, more elaborate detailing. There’s also a revised front skid guard with a more three-dimensional look, smoked tail light clusters, a revamped rear skid guard and a hard-wearing black finish applied to the lower bumpers and B/C-pillar garnishes. A panoramic sunroof and 20″ diamond-cut alloy wheels round off the exterior changes.

The centre console has also been treated to a redesign. (Mitsubishi)

Interior upgrades are extensive. They include LED cabin lighting with capacitive switches, full leather upholstery, an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support and memory function, and three-level seat heating and ventilation. Other additions include wireless charging, USB-C ports, a power tailgate with hands-free access, pull-up rear sunshades, door mirrors with position memory, a Multi Around Monitor with reverse auto tilt, and a frameless rearview mirror that doubles as the reverse-camera display.

Mitsubishi says the centre console has also been redesigned: the cup holder is now less obtrusive and positioned alongside the shift lever, while storage capacity has increased to 4.2l. The gear lever has also been reshaped to reduce the chance of accidental operation.

20" diamond-cut alloy wheels are part of the package. (Mitsubishi)

Infotainment is handled by a centrally mounted 12.3″ touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Linked to an eight-speaker Yamaha sound system, it also features built-in navigation and voice control for hands-free use. A matching 12.3″ digital instrument cluster is another highlight.

Powering the Outlander Edition 25 is the Japanese marque’s 2.5l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with direct injection. Paired with a continuously variable transmission, it produces 135kW and 245Nm, with drive sent to all four wheels via Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system. Six drive modes are offered — Normal, Eco, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud — along with 210mm of ground clearance, giving it fairly useful off-road ability.

Limited to just 10 units, the Mitsubishi Outlander Edition 25 is priced at R819,995. The package includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan.