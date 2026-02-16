Rare Nissan NISMO 400R may fetch more than $1m at Amelia Island auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The example of the 1996 Nissan NISMO 400R heading to auction is No 8 of the 44 cars built.

A rare 1996 Nissan NISMO 400R is set to headline the upcoming Amelia Auction on March 6–7 at the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island in Florida.

Organised by Broad Arrow Auctions, the two-day sale forms part of the annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance and is expected to feature more than 150 collector cars from the 1990s and 2000s.

One of the standout lots is the NISMO-developed 400R, an ultra-limited, track-focused version of the R33 Skyline GT-R. The model has become particularly well known among enthusiasts after appearing in early editions of the Gran Turismo video game franchise, where it was one of the fastest and most difficult cars to unlock.

Built by Nissan’s motorsport division, NISMO, the 400R was developed in the mid-1990s as a road-legal showcase of lessons learnt from the company’s endurance racing programmes. Production was extremely limited, with only 44 examples completed.

The car’s RB26-based engine was enlarged to 2.8l and fitted with upgraded turbochargers, producing about 300kW. Period figures claimed a 0-100km/h time of about four seconds and a top speed of roughly 300km/h.

The example heading to auction is No 8 of the 44 cars built. It is finished in white with a black NISMO interior, shows just over 16,000km, and spent most of its life in Japan before being imported to the US in 2024.

Auctioneers estimate the car could sell for between $900,000 and $1.1m (R14.3m and R17.5m).