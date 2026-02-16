Motoring

Volkswagen aims to slash costs by 20% by end-2028, report says

Uncertainty looms over potential plant closures

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Volkswagen's shareholders renewed their criticism of the carmaker's corporate governance on Friday, demanding greater board independence and expressing growing concern over the dominance of the German company's controlling families.
Plant closures at Volkswagen could be on the table. (Krisztian Bocsi/Getty Images)

Volkswagen plans to cut costs by 20% across all brands by the end of 2028, Manager Magazin reported on Monday.

According to information obtained by the magazine, CEO Oliver Blume and finance chief Arno Antlitz presented a “massive” savings plan at a closed-door meeting with the company’s top executives in Berlin in mid-January.

The group’s cost-cutting initiative is aimed at ensuring returns go back to a sustainable level amid a slump in China, US tariffs and a competitive environment, the magazine said.

Where exactly the savings are to be made and where cooperation between the brands is to be improved remained unclear at the meeting, the magazine said, but plant closures could also be on the table.

VW did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Proteas bowlers take it slow to find success in India

2

KANANELO SEXWALE | Roedean should have stood firm over King David

3

Mantashe tables bill to create state petroleum group

4

Financial help, safeguards for whistleblowers

5

Cardoso corners Mokwena but Oauddou lies in wait

Related Articles