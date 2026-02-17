Motoring

Barcelona stays on F1 calendar, will alternate with Belgium until 2032

Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya will host a Formula One Grand Prix in 2028, 2030, and 2032 after signing a contract extension to alternate with Belgium. (NurPhoto)

Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya will host a Formula One Grand Prix in 2028, 2030, and 2032 after signing a contract extension to alternate with Belgium, the Liberty Media-owned sport said on Monday.

The race will be known as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from this season, with the Spanish Grand Prix moving to a new street circuit in Madrid.

“Barcelona is an incredible city and the Formula One fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

This year’s race is scheduled for June 14.

Formula One announced last January that the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps would drop off the calendar in 2028 and 2030 as part of a new contract guaranteeing four races in six years to 2031.

Reuters

