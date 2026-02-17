Cape Town rolls out digital learner’s licence testing at 18 locations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new computerised learner's licence testing stations are now live in the City of Cape Town.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Western Cape government have announced the start of computerised learner’s licence tests this week.

The rollout began in 2025 and this week all the city’s 18 driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) will come online, with the installation taking place at the last two facilities to come on board, Milnerton and Eastridge.

The new system replaces the manual booklet-based test, and allows learner licence applicants to tap their way through their test using digital screens, providing immediate, accurate and faster results. This is a more reliable and efficient system that will reduce the waiting periods associated with paper-based, manual tests, according to the agencies.

The digital system is equipped with fingerprint verification, available in all 11 official languages and supports hearing-impaired applicants, eliminating the need for an interpreter. The system also reduces incidents of cheating and corruption, as it draws from a randomised database of questions.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the system eliminates the possibility of fixed answer sheets being leaked, and is designed for uninterrupted service as it remains operational during electricity outages.

“We are not only keeping up with digital progress, but it’s part of a broader effort to improve service delivery and provide greater accessibility for all our residents,” said Cape Town traffic services spokesperson chief inspector Kevin Jacobs.

Appointments and preparation for learner’s licence tests can be made at any of the City of Cape Town’s 18 DLTCs. Prospective applicants are reminded that the booking system remains the same, and the digital system will have a demonstration function to help candidates familiarise themselves with what’s expected before the test gets under way.

A free, downloadable study guide that covers road signs, vehicle controls and the rules of the road is available.

Information about learner’s licences is available on the city’s website.

Business Day