Novitec gives the Ferrari Daytona SP3 a power boost

Novitec has developed a range of forged alloy wheels for the SP3 in collaboration with US manufacturer Vossen.

German tuner Novitec has revealed a package of upgrades for the Ferrari Daytona SP3, adding more power and a range of customisation options to Maranello’s limited-run supercar.

The Daytona SP3, part of Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive Icona series, is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 engine. Novitec’s primary performance modification is a recalibrated high-performance exhaust system fitted with metal catalysts. According to the tuner, the system reduces back pressure and lifts peak output by 20.6kW, taking total output to 638kW. It is also thermally insulated to better manage the intense engine bay temperatures.

The Novitec exhaust keeps the standard tailpipes. (philipprupprecht)

An optional 999 fine gold-plated finish is available at extra cost, aimed at further improving heat dissipation.

For those wanting to retain a factory appearance, the exhaust keeps the standard tailpipes and incorporates an electronically controlled sound management system. This allows the driver to switch between a subdued setting and a louder, more aggressive exhaust note.

Novitec has also developed a range of forged alloy wheels for the SP3 in collaboration with US manufacturer Vossen. The wheels are offered in three designs and a variety of finishes.

Buyers can specify finishes in leather and Alcantara to suit individual preferences. (philipprupprecht)

The set featured in the press material comprises NF10 centre-lock wheels measuring 9.5Jx20 at the front, wrapped in 265/30 ZR20 tyres, and 12.5Jx21 at the rear with 345/30 ZR21 rubber. Novitec says the staggered configuration is designed to enhance mechanical grip while accentuating the car’s wedge-shaped stance.

Beyond the mechanical and exterior changes, Novitec also offers bespoke interior trim options. Buyers can specify custom finishes in leather and Alcantara to suit individual tastes.

Pricing for the upgrade package has not been disclosed.