Chinese cars banned from Polish military sites over security fears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Poland has barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns their onboard sensors could be used to collect sensitive data.

Poland has barred Chinese-made vehicles from entering military facilities due to concerns their onboard sensors could be used to collect sensitive data, the Polish army said on Tuesday night.

The army said such vehicles may be allowed onto secured sites if specified functions are disabled and other safeguards required under each facility’s security rules are in place.

To limit the risk of exposing confidential information, the military has also banned connecting company phones to infotainment systems in vehicles manufactured in China.

The restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military locations such as hospitals, clinics, libraries, prosecutors’ offices or garrison clubs, the army said.

It said the measures are precautionary and align with practices used by Nato members and other allies to ensure high standards of protection for defence infrastructure.

Reuters