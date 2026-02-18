iCaur 03T to enter SA with lightweight aluminium construction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The iCaur 03T pairs a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors – one on each axle – and a 34.3kWh battery pack.

Before the brand’s official introduction in 2026, iCaur — Chery’s new-energy subsidiary brand — has outlined the engineering, testing and manufacturing processes used in developing its 03T compact SUV.

The 03T, due to land in Mzansi later this year, undergoes an extensive quality and durability testing programme designed to simulate a range of challenging conditions, from extreme cold and heat to humidity, dust and uneven terrain. iCaur says these tests evaluate corrosion resistance, power system performance, sealing integrity, body rigidity and long-term material stability.

Central to the 03T’s construction is a full aluminium body structure, produced using a combination of MIG arc welding, self-piercing riveting (SPR), flow-drill screw (FDS) fastening and laser deep fusion welding. The structure uses six-series aviation-grade aluminium, selected for its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.

All 237 critical structural connection points use SPR technology, a non-thermal joining process that allows aluminium and high-strength steel components to be bonded without heat distortion. The Chinese carmaker says this improves long-term durability and corrosion resistance compared with conventional spot welding.

Precision assembly is achieved through FDS fastening in key body areas, including the roof structure, with assembly tolerances of up to 0.2mm. Laser deep fusion welding is applied at multiple automated stations to bond aluminium profiles to sheet metal components — a process commonly used in premium vehicle manufacturing.

Production of the iCaur 03T takes place at Chery’s South Smart Factory, one of a limited number of facilities in China capable of full aluminium body manufacturing. The plant operates with automated processes and uses AI-based visual inspection systems to check 105 welding points and a further 436 dimensional measurement points on each vehicle body.

The factory incorporates a reduced-energy manufacturing approach. iCaur says the aluminium body structure removes the need for a conventional paint shop, reducing energy consumption by 82.9% compared with traditional facilities, while a photovoltaic power system enables daytime operations to run on renewable electricity.

Similar in size to the Toyota Corolla Cross, the iCaur 03T is a range-extender electric vehicle, pairing a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors — one on each axle — and a 34.3kWh battery pack. As with its V27 stablemate, the internal combustion engine acts solely as a generator to charge the battery, with a claimed driving range of more than 1,000km.

Further specifications and details of the 03T are expected in the coming months.