New Range Rover SV Platinum Edition is a R6.2m SA special

Local luxury SUV buyers have a new limited-edition model to choose from in the form of the Range Rover SV Platinum Edition: an ultra-exclusive derivative inspired by the precious metal and its association with South African mining.

It comes finished in bespoke platinum silver paint and fitted with an exterior pack combining silver chrome and graphite atlas detailing. The SV Platinum Edition also features a contrasting gold roof, gold script badging and 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels with satin gold inserts.

Gold roof adds contrast. (Range Rover)

Inside, perlino leather is paired with caraway leather upholstery, complemented by silver chrome accents and natural cream ash burr veneer. Bespoke embroidery on the seats and scatter cushions apparently draws inspiration from traditional wooden block-printing techniques from Limpopo, the province with South Africa’s largest platinum deposits. The geometric pattern, applied in satin stitching, is also incorporated into the treadplates.

The SV Platinum Edition is equipped with top-tier features such as:

rear body-and-soul seat and sensory floor technology;

a ClearSight interior rear-view mirror;

auto-folding load space cover;

four-zone climate control;

soft-close doors; and

a gesture-operated tailgate.

Bespoke embroidery on the seats and scatter cushions draws inspiration from traditional wooden block-printing techniques from Limpopo. (Range Rover)

The SUV is also equipped with:

electronic air suspension with dynamic response pro;

an electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking;

configurable drive programmes; and

adaptive off-road cruise control.

Power comes from a BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine producing 452kW and 750Nm.

Five units have been commissioned exclusively for South Africa, each priced at R6,223,000.