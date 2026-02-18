WATCH | Ignition TV shines the spotlight on Peugeot South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she talks to Charl Timms, the commercial director of Stellantis Middle East and Africa.

They discuss the latest developments within the Peugeot stable, what South Africans can expect from the French brand in the coming months and the thinking behind the Most Dirt Wins challenge, which saw the Landtrek bakkie take on some of Mzansi’s toughest terrain.