Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV shines the spotlight on Peugeot South Africa

Author Image

Ignition TV

Ziphorah Masethe and Charl Timms discuss the latest developments within the Peugeot stable. (Ignition TV)

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she talks to Charl Timms, the commercial director of Stellantis Middle East and Africa.

They discuss the latest developments within the Peugeot stable, what South Africans can expect from the French brand in the coming months and the thinking behind the Most Dirt Wins challenge, which saw the Landtrek bakkie take on some of Mzansi’s toughest terrain.

