WATCH | 11-year-old racer from Pretoria chases Formula One dream

Lwashu Mathebula, 11, from Pretoria is determined to race at the highest level of motorsport.

The young karting driver from Lynnwood in Pretoria, who started in a local development class, has raced in the UAE and is set to compete in Spain in two weeks. He is currently ranked fifth in the 2025 Rok Cup Nationals and placed second in the 2026 Rotax Club Race among 36 drivers.

Lwashu has also signed with the European Future Academy, where he competes in events across Europe and the UAE — marking a significant step onto the international motorsport stage.

His mother, Mpho Motsaathebe, told Sowetan they noticed his talent and passion from a young age and decided to get him books on cars.

“From a young age, instead of reading a book or playing with other toys, he preferred cars. At the age of three, he was able to tell different car models.

“So I decided to get him books on cars to read, and he was able to tell what engine it had and what speed it could do since he read more about those. I believe his father influenced him about cars as a motorsport fanatic [himself].”

Motsaathebe said after Lwashu turned seven in 2023, they put him through a development class where he was taught to race, follow the lane and track through the Bambino programme. She said they moved him to another programme in 2024, where he started racing when he was nine.

“He didn’t stay longer at Micro Max (a junior category) because there was no competition. He was literally taking the podium all the time. So we again terminated and moved him to Mini Max, which is where he is now — and also with the European Future Academy after being headhunted.

“Coming from where he did, starting at five, I just know he’ll go far. He surprises me all the time. We didn’t know that he would end up in racing in Europe or even take it where it is right now.

“It’s a very expensive sport. SA doesn’t really support motorsports that much. It’s heavy on the pocket for us. But we’re trying our best to get him to wherever he wants to go and support his passion, which is being a Formula One driver.”

Because of his demanding passion and need to travel abroad at least three times a month, Motsaathebe said Lwashu is being home-schooled.

Wesleigh Orr, founder of WORR Motorsport and Lwashu’s coach, believes Lwashu represents far more than raw speed.

“Lwashu brings real hope to the African continent. He embodies the belief that African talent can rise, compete, and take us all the way to the pinnacle of world motorsport.”