2026 Audi RS 5 foregoes downsizing in favour of hybrid boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you were mourning the demise of the Audi A4 and associated performance nameplates, news of the 2026 RS 5 may ease the pain.

While the A4 is no longer, its role in four-door and Avant guises has been fulfilled by the A5 — and on the Audi Sport front, the RS 5 will take the baton when it arrives locally in the fourth quarter.

The automaker revealed the details of its rival to the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 this week.

Aggressive design enhanced by finned diffuser and larger pipes. (TSP)

While the return to V8 power is out of the question in this climate, fans may breathe a sigh of relief that the model has not gone the way of downsizing, as its Stuttgart peer with the three-pointed star had initially done.

The new RS 5, to be sold in saloon and wagon formats, retains the 2.9l V6 of the former RS 4 and RS 5, but with the added benefit of hybridisation. It also keeps the eight-speed automatic transmission, reworked with a “reduced-resistance of heavy rotating components” for quicker shifts.

The twin-turbocharged V6 TFSI petrol now makes 375kW (44kW more than previous); with torque rated at 600Nm. Paired with an electric motor delivering 130kW/460Nm, the newcomer promises a more responsive character, claiming to dispatch the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds. The previous iteration managed 3.9 seconds.

Audi claims an all-electric range of 87km and a 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds. (Audi)

And the Ingolstadt firm assures that the electrification has not resulted in a total neutering of the acoustic persona. An exhaust system “developed from scratch” (their words); replete with adjustable valves, is said to provide a rich sound.

Making use of its plug-in hybrid powertrain for fuel-saving purposes, owners can expect an all-electric driving range of up to 87km. The model’s total battery capacity is 25.9kWh and supports three-phase AC charging up to 11kW.

Audi said the vehicle’s electric motor is model-specific, with an external-rotor design intended for increased torque, better cooling, and higher efficiency overall.

The electrification of the new RS 5 extends beyond the powertrain, into the chassis as well, with a new rear transaxle. It uses an 8kW/40Nm motor as an actuator, distributing torque between the rear wheels in as little as 15 milliseconds, according to the brand, or “a tenth of the blink of an eye”.

RS-specific displays promise to aid the enthusiastic driver. (Audi)

This electro-mechanical Dynamic Torque Control system is said to be superior to purely mechanical counterparts, as it can transfer torque in either direction. In a straight line, the system initially splits torque evenly between both wheels, shifting to the wheel with better traction when necessary.

A new centre differential has also been deployed, promising to quell understeer, with a “preload” setting that sees the differential in a constant state of partial-locking.

This excerpt from the technical release summarises it well: “Preload ensures the axles remain coupled when no torque is being applied to the differential. On the road, this plays a role when the driver takes their foot off the throttle to turn into a corner.”

A single-frame grill and flared fenders set the RS 5 apart from its lesser sibling. (Audi)

“In these situations, the differential preload supports turn in and minimises internal understeer. The car’s response to steering inputs — especially off throttle and during weight transfer — is more precise.”

The Quattro all-wheel drive system’s split can vary between 70/30 and 15/85 percent — and it also adopts the “RS torque rear” setting first seen on the RS 3, allowing for greater drifting potential (in controlled environments obviously).

Of course, the chassis componentry received a once-over with RS-specific elements, including optimised joints, links, and rubber bushings. Audi said the new Dynamic Torque Control system required a clean-sheet design for the rear axle, promising improved elastokinematic properties. Twin-valve shock absorbers offer various firmness profiles in correspondence with driving modes. The RS 5 rolls on 21-inch wheels as standard.

Expect a rich acoustic profile from the twin-turbocharged V6. (Audi)

Steel brake discs are standard fitment, but carbon ceramics are on offer, while a more direct steering ratio aims to offer tangibly crisper inputs than with the garden variety A5.

With their wider stances and aerodynamically-optimised bodywork, Audi RS cars of the last decade have shed the “sleeper” persona that defined earlier predecessors. Buyers want to flaunt that they are driving the performance range-topper, it seems. Observers are not going to confuse the RS 5 with the standard car, thanks to its aggressive honeycomb grille, bulging fenders nodding to the original Quattro, centrally-positioned exhaust tips and finned rear diffuser.

The new A5’s cabin has introduced a more digitised, button-reduced operating concept versus the execution that was once familiar. The 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster comprise performance-focused displays, with readouts for G-force, acceleration and more.

There are as many as five different interior designs to choose from, set apart by materials and colour schemes. Buyers can go for traditional hide or “leather-free” alternatives, complementing the slightly greener credentials of the vehicle’s newfound electrification status.

Optional Audi Sport and Carbon Camouflage packages allow for greater scope of customisation.