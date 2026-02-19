All-new 7-seater Nissan Gravite makes India debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gravite can seat up to seven people.

Nissan has unveiled its all-new Gravite MPV. Built in Chennai, India, and sharing its underpinnings with the Renault Triber, the practical seven-seater sets itself apart with elevated proportions, muscular body lines, pronounced wheel arches and generous ground clearance.

Standout exterior features include silver C-shaped elements framing the front fog lights, a piano black radiator grille, LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, LED taillights, roof rails and wide-opening doors.

The Nissan Gravite is based on the Renault Triber. (Nissan)

Designed for everyday family life, the Gravite’s spacious interior offers flexible seating configurations, numerous storage compartments and an air-conditioning system engineered for tropical climates. Nissan says the third-row seats can be removed to expand luggage capacity to 625 litres.

Standard features include a 20cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, rear parking sensors, automatic door locking and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety equipment includes electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist and ABS with EBD and brake assist.

Standard features include a 20cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. (Nissan)

Power comes from a 1.0 litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 53kW and 96Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed EZ-Shift automated manual transmission.

Nissan says the Gravite will go on sale in India with an introductory price of 565,000 rupees (R100,370). At the time of writing, TimesLIVE Motoring is awaiting confirmation from Nissan South Africa on whether the Gravite will be introduced locally.