Goodwood Revival to celebrate Maserati’s racing centenary

This year’s Goodwood Revival will mark 100 years since Maserati claimed its first major international success, with organisers confirming a large-scale tribute to the Italian marque.

The celebration commemorates Maserati’s class victory at the 1926 Targa Florio, where company founder Alfieri Maserati drove the Tipo 26 to a breakthrough win in Sicily. The result established Maserati as a competitive force in international motorsport and laid the foundation for decades of racing involvement.

The 2026 Revival, scheduled for September 18-20 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in the UK, will feature more than 50 pre-1966 Maserati competition cars on track. Organisers say it will include the largest gathering of Maserati 250F Grand Prix cars assembled at the event.

Other historic models expected to appear include the 150S, 200Si, 300S, 350S, 450S, 4CL, 4CM, 8C, 8CM, A6GCS, Tipo 151, Tipo 63, V4 and V8RI. Together the cars represent Maserati’s racing programmes across Grand Prix, sports car and endurance competition during the mid-20th century.

The Maserati tribute forms part of a wider programme for the 2026 event. Previously announced highlights include a Vespa track-opening parade, a reunion of the 1-2-3 finishers from the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, and a celebration of motorcycle racing champion Barry Sheene.

Further details on race grids and entry lists are expected closer to the event.