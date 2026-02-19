Toto Wolff says F1 engine rivals are ganging up on Mercedes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toto Wolff says he could understand the concern if the performance numbers being circulated were close to the truth.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has accused rival Formula One manufacturers of ganging up against his team to put pressure on the governing FIA to change the engine rules, but said it would make no difference.

The Austrian was speaking at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday, a day after the FIA announced an e-vote proposal to close a suspected loophole by proposing a change from August.

Rivals have accused Mercedes, who supply four teams including champions McLaren, of exploiting a grey area to gain performance through compression ratios and thermal expansion of engine components.

Wolff told reporters the pre-season favourites would accept the rule change but questioned the way it had been brought about.

‘Storm in a teacup’

“Either we stay with the regulations like we are or the e-vote goes ahead on Friday with the proposal that came from the FIA. Both are OK for us,” he said. We said all along that this looks like a storm in a teacup.

“It doesn’t change anything for us, whether we stay like this or whether we change the new regulations. We also want to be good citizens in the sport.”

Wolff said he could understand the concern if the performance numbers being circulated were close to the truth.

“If you have four other PUs (power units) that are putting immense pressure on the FIA at a certain stage, what choice do we have than not to play?,” he asked.

Ferrari, Audi, Red Bull and Honda are the other power unit providers, with all facing a big challenge this season as Formula One starts a new engine era.

“You’ve developed a component to the regulations and that’s been confirmed and then everybody else gangs up and says it’s illegal. The regulators are being put under pressure. Is that how it should go?” said Wolff.

Toto Wolff: 'This is another of the stories. We were told compression ratio is something that we were illegal (with), which is total bullshit.' Picture: (Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Philosophically I disagree. But that’s what has happened the past 50 years in Formula One and this time we were on the receiving end. I guess the next time maybe we will be ganging up against somebody else because we believe it’s not right.”

There has been media speculation also that Mercedes have had a problem with certifying their 100% sustainable fuel but Wolff said those reports were wrong.

“This is another of the stories. We were told compression ratio is something that we were illegal (with), which is total bullshit. And now the next story comes up that our fuel is illegal,” he said. “Maybe tomorrow we’re inventing something else.”

The season starts in Australia on March 8.

Reuters