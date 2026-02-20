Alpine endurance team reveals 2026 A424 Hypercar, driver line-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Alpine endurance team will contest its third and final FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with the A424 Hypercar, which was developed by Alpine’s motorsport division in Viry-Châtillon.

The team has competed in endurance racing continuously since 2013 and secured its first overall Hypercar-class victory at the 2025 6 Hours of Fuji, after two podium finishes in the 2024 season.

António Félix da Costa joins Ferdinand Habsburg and Charles Milesi in the No 35 Alpine A424. (DPPI)

Unveiled on Wednesday at Atelier Alpine Paris, the updated A424 retains its existing chassis architecture but features revised aerodynamic elements developed within FIA WEC regulations. The 2025 livery builds on last year’s design and incorporates the blue, white and red of the French flag.

The team continues under team principal Philippe Sinault and sporting director Nicolas Lapierre. The driver line-up sees Charles Milesi and Ferdinand Habsburg joined by António Félix da Costa in the No 35 car. In the No 36 entry, Jules Gounon and Frédéric Makowiecki are partnered by Victor Martins.

Jules Gounon, Frédéric Makowiecki and Victor Martins form an all-French crew in the No 36 sister car. (DPPI)

The eight-round 2025 FIA WEC season includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and events across four continents, with Alpine competing against seven other manufacturers in the Hypercar class.