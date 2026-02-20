China’s Zeekr premium brand enters Italian car market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zeekr will start deliveries of its four EV line-up and open retail locations in the spring.

Chinese electric vehicle brand Zeekr will enter the Italian market starting from Thursday, the company said, the latest in a string of announced European launches.

Zeekr, fully-owned by heavyweight Geely Holding Group, will start deliveries of its four EV line-up and open retail locations in the spring, it said in a note together with its distributing partner Jameel Motors.

Calling Italy a “key market” in the brand’s European expansion, acting CEO of Zeekr Europe Lothar Schupet said the timing coincides with rapidly growing demand for premium EVs and continued investment in charging infrastructure.

China makes strides

The brand, whose cars sell from around €38,000 to €73,000 (R722,440 to R1,387,823) depending on the model and the premiums, began selling cars in Germany in December and is present in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, among other countries.

It plans to expand into more European markets in 2026, including France, Britain and Spain, Schupet told Reuters in January.

Geely, the closest Chinese rival to BYD, said in January it targets global sales of more than 6.5-million vehicles by 2030, aiming to rank among the world’s top five automakers in an intensifying competition with established global rivals.

Chinese car makers have gained much ground in Europe, capitalising on lower price points compared to European rivals and helped by state subsidies in the continent as part of a push towards decarbonisation.

Reuters